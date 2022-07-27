Apple Fire grows to 41 acres north of Browns Valley in Yuba County
YUBA COUNTY — Evacuations have been ordered Wednesday for a wildfire south of Collins Lake in Yuba County. The blaze, dubbed the Apple Fire, is burning in the area of White Oak Lane and Red Hill Lane, five miles northeast of Browns Valley, says Cal Fire.
The fire started just after 3 p.m. and has grown to 41 acres. It is 15% contained and has a moderate rate of spread, fire officials said.
A road closure is in effect for White Oak east of Redhill Way.
Zone YUB-E102-A is under mandatory evacuation order. Zones YUB-E042, and E102-B are under evacuation advisories.
You can check the evacuation status on this map.
If you have been displaced by the fire, authorities say to go to Sycamore Ranch, 5390 Highway 20, Browns Valley. The Yuba County Posse Arena is open for large animals at, 5396 Marysville Road, Browns Valley.
The exact size and cause of the fire are unknown at this time.
