Apartment fire in Waterford displaces 10

WATERFORD — At least 10 people were displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Waterford, officials said Monday night.

Stanislaus Consolidated Fire said it happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. along F Street in Waterford, which is located east of Modesto along Highway 132.

The fire occurred in an upstairs apartment and was kept to its place of oigin, however, four other unit sustained water damage while three of those sustained smoke damage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.