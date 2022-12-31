Apartment fire displaces 2 families in Arden-Arcade area

SACRAMENTO - An apartment caught fire in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento Saturday.

The fire broke out at an apartment unit at 3535 Marconi Avenue around 11:46 a.m.

According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the fire started in a first-floor unit that extended above and behind the unit. Two apartments were damaged in the fire and are uninhabitable. Two families have been displaced as a result.

No one was injured in the fire, which is now under investigation.

Apartment fire in Arden Arcade @ 11:46am- 1st floor apartment fire with extension to the units above and behind the fire unit. Quick fire attack and search limited the fire spread. 2 families displaced. No injuries, investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/pAKPo0pqdE — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) December 31, 2022