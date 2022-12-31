Apartment fire displaces 2 families in Arden-Arcade area
SACRAMENTO - An apartment caught fire in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento Saturday.
The fire broke out at an apartment unit at 3535 Marconi Avenue around 11:46 a.m.
According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the fire started in a first-floor unit that extended above and behind the unit. Two apartments were damaged in the fire and are uninhabitable. Two families have been displaced as a result.
No one was injured in the fire, which is now under investigation.
