Watch CBS News
Local News

Antonio Brown: Arrest warrant issued for former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Antonio Brown expresses interest in joining the Dallas Cowboys
Antonio Brown expresses interest in joining the Dallas Cowboys 00:28

TAMPA, FL. (KDKA) - An arrest warrant was issued for former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Per the warrant, it cites a misdemeanor battery charge, stemming from an incident on Nov. 28. 

The news first broke when Fox 13's Scott Smith reported his arrest was imminent by Tampa PD. 

Brown has not been in the NFL since the Buccaneers' game in early-January against the New York Jets. He took off his uniform, pads and threw gear into the stands on his way into the tunnel. 

In 2020, the former Steelers WR was ordered to serve two years of probation and attend an anger management program in a plea deal that was related to a fight with a truck driver at his Florida home. 

At this time, it is unknown if Brown was placed into custody.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 8:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.