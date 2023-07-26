Watch CBS News
Antisemitic items located across Calaveras, Amador counties

By Richard Ramos

CBS Sacramento

VALLEY SPRINGS — Multiple bags containing antisemitic flyers were found at various locations across Calaveras County, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said the findings were reported to them on Sunday, July 23.

The flyers were inside Ziploc bags at multiple locations, including two homes in Valley Springs. There is no information on a suspect or suspects at this time.

According to the sheriff's office, it is unclear if this is connected to a similar incident that happened the same day in neighboring Amador County. The Sutter Creek Police Department said a person or group drove through neighborhoods and tossed antisemitic hate propaganda onto driveways.

Sutter Creek police were seeking any witnesses or potential home security footage that could help identify suspects in that case.

First published on July 26, 2023 / 4:35 PM

