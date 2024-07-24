Suspect sought in Antioch JCPenney $500K smash-and-grab caught on camera

According to officers, the suspect was spotted on video walking into JCPenney around 8:25 p.m. and hid in the store until after closing. Surveillance video shows the man using a hammer to smash jewelry cases and stealing nearly $500,000 in items.
Police received an alarm call around 10 p.m. that night.
A surveillance photo provided by police showed the man wearing a New York Yankees baseball cap, sunglasses, a gray shirt, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cole Shaffer of the Antioch Police Department over email or by calling 925-481-8604.