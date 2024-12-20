Watch CBS News
Sacramento County deputies investigating homicide after 1-year-old's death; father detained

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A homicide investigation is underway after the death of a young child near Antelope on Friday morning, the sheriff's office says.

Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office say they responded to a home along Versailles Way, near Antelope Road and Don Julio Boulevard, for a reported family disturbance. 

Whoever was inside the home refused to open the door, deputies say, prompting authorities to force their way inside. 

After a fight with the suspect, deputies say they found a one-year-old child dead. 

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect appears to be the child's father. He has been detained. 

sac-sheriff-homicide-scene.jpg
Scene of the homicide investigation. Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

This is a developing story. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

