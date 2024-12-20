Sacramento County deputies investigating homicide after 1-year-old's death; father detained
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A homicide investigation is underway after the death of a young child near Antelope on Friday morning, the sheriff's office says.
Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office say they responded to a home along Versailles Way, near Antelope Road and Don Julio Boulevard, for a reported family disturbance.
Whoever was inside the home refused to open the door, deputies say, prompting authorities to force their way inside.
After a fight with the suspect, deputies say they found a one-year-old child dead.
According to the sheriff's office, the suspect appears to be the child's father. He has been detained.
This is a developing story.