3 employees hurt after robbery ends in shooting inside Antelope-area KFC restaurant

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after an attempted robbery-turned-shooting left three employees hurt at an Antelope KFC restaurant Friday afternoon.

The scene is at the restaurant near Elverta Road and Watt Avenue. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, a suspect entered the store and demanded money.

At some point, deputies believe the suspect jumped on the counter and shot a weapon at least three times -- hitting three of the KFC's employees.

All the injuries are non-life-threatening, the sheriff's office says.

In total, the sheriff's office says they are looking for three associated suspects: one who ran from the scene and two others who fled in a light blue Honda.

The suspects left empty-handed, deputies say.

Deputies remain at the scene investigating the incident.