Antelope man, 22, identified as body found in American River

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

PLACER COUNTY – Authorities have identified the body that was found in the American River last week as the man who was swept away back in April.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says, on Friday, a body was found at Rattlesnake Bar near Folsom Lake.

On Monday, investigators identified the body as that of 22-year-old Antelope resident Victor Nguyen. Nguyen was swept away in the river back on April 29 and had not been seen since.

No exact cause of death has been given. However, waterways have been running high and fast after this season's storms.

 The sheriff's office says they are continuing to search for another person who was swept away in the Yankee Jims area back on Mother's Day. 

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on May 22, 2023 / 11:17 AM

