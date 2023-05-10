Drug deal gone wrong ends with man shot dead in Antelope; 3 arrested

ANTELOPE – Three people were arrested after a drug deal gone wrong left a man dead Monday night in Antelope.

The three arrested were identified as Randall Watanabe, 19; Leah Perez, 23; and Oscar Silvestre, 18. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Watanabe is the suspected shooter, Perez was the suspected driver and Perez is accused of arranging the deal.

The sheriff's office said it all happened near Firestone Way and Fawn Hollow Way. The 20-year-old victim and his girlfriend were supposed to meet with one of the suspects to buy drugs, but instead, Watanabe is accused of trying to rob the victim before shooting him.

Investigators said it is believed the victim, after being shot, then crashed into another car before hitting a house.

"I'm hoping it was just an isolated incident," said Desiree Fox, who lives in the area.

At first, Sacramento sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a crash, but when they arrived, they found the victim shot dead. His girlfriend sat next to him in their vehicle but did not have any injuries.

People living nearby were shocked to see a crime scene, especially so close to a school and park.

"This is surprising," said Roger McKelvey, a neighbor. "We don't normally have this kind of stuff happen."