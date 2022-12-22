Antelope CHP deputy-involved crash leaves 1 person critically injured

ANTELOPE -- A driver is in the hospital with critical injuries after being thrown from their car in a crash involving a California Highway Patrol deputy.

CHP says that at around 2 a.m., the deputy was T-boned on Elverta and Watt Avenue, which resulted in the other driver being thrown from their car.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the deputy was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Three other people were in the vehicle, but information about their condition has yet to be released.

The deputy is expected to be OK.