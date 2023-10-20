Andre Iguodala, a four-time NBA champion with Golden State, retires after 19-year NBA career

Andre Iguodala, a four-time champion with the Golden State Warriors during a 19-year NBA career, is retiring.

"It's just the right time," the 39-year-old Iguodala told Andscape on Friday in a telephone interview. "Time started to get limited for me and I didn't want to put anything in the back seat. I didn't want to have to try to delegate time anymore. Especially with on the court, off the court with family. A lot."

He said family has a lot of do with his decision.

"You want to play at a high level. But then family is a lot. My son is 16 and then two girls. So, (I'm) looking forward to seeing them grow up in those important years," he said.

The Warriors paid tribute to Iguodala with a series of posts on the team's social media accounts, featuring quotes from head coach Steve Kerr and majority owner Joe Lacob. The team also posted a number of video clips showing highlights from his career.

19 seasons. 4x NBA Champion.



"Congratulations to Andre on concluding a spectacular Hall of Fame career," Kerr said in one post. "He was one of the most unique players I have ever been around, combining incredible instincts at both ends with elite athleticism and IQ. Just an absolute winner. I was lucky to coach him."

"Andre Iguodala was a huge part of four NBA championship teams with the Warriors and will forever be remembered for his many contributions to our franchise, both on and off the court. His team-first approach, which we witnessed immediately upon his arrival in Golden State, helped set the tone for much of our success, as did the impact he had on the defensive end of the floor," Lacob was quoted in one post. "We look forward to raising #9 to the rafters in Chase Center at some point in the future, and we wish him well in what will assuredly be a very successful post-playing career venture into the business world."

Iguodala, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2004 NBA draft out of Arizona, played in 1,231 games. He spent eight seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, one in Denver, six with Golden State, two in Miami and the last two back with the Warriors. He was part of NBA champions in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022 and the MVP of the Finals in 2015.

Over his career, he averaged 11.3 points — including a high of 19.9 with the 76ers in 2007-08 — 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He made his only All-Star appearance in 2012 with the 76ers.