An inside look at the NFL Experience in Vegas before official Super Bowl week launch

With each passing day, more and more NFL activities come online during Super Bowl week in Las Vegas.

On Tuesday, members of the media were given an inside look at the NFL experience before it officially opens on Wednesday. In a word, the NFL Experience is cool – very cool, in fact. There are plenty of different exhibits and the fans could not be more ready to see what it's like.

"For me, it's like being a kid in a candy shop," 49ers fan McClease Fisher said. "Whatever I can see, whatever I can do, I'm ready for it."

Some that we talked to already know the drill, having experienced Super Bowl week in other cities before, but others, it's their first time.

"We've never come for the other ones, and we're not staying for the Super Bowl," 49ers fan David Munoz said. "We're just coming for the week in advance."

Everyone is looking forward to what they'll see.

"I have no idea what's really gonna be there or what to expect to see," Munoz said. I know there's gonna be some memorabilia there. I know Jerry Rice is going to be there."

So what will be in there?

There's a long History of the NFL exhibit, activity areas where you can kick a field goal or run through tackling dummies, different interactive team areas, all of the Super Bowl rings, and, of course, the NFL Store.

There will be something for everyone.

"I've been to each one of those. It's great fun," 49ers fan Stewart Brown said. "I think I've got a ticket for Friday, so I look forward to that."