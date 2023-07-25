An inside look at active-shooter training held at UC Davis

DAVIS — Taking the time to train and teach — that's what happened Tuesday at UC Davis as first responders took part in an active shooter training.

"We want you to simulate the feelings the emotions as if this were an actual event happening on campus," said instructor Dana Shong.

She goes from room to room inside a dorm, prepping students and community members for their role in a mass casualty drill involving an active shooter and simulated gunfire.

The volunteers play along as the scenario unfolds. The goal is to train law enforcement, fire departments and first responders from around Yolo County on how to stay calm in high-stress situations.

"They have to figure out how many students are involved, how many law enforcement they need to send, how many fire departments or even districts need to come this way, as well as ambulance companies they need to start moving around the county," Shong said.

Lt. Mike Green with the UC Davis Police Department said active shooter training exercises originally were more focused on law enforcement.

"In recent years, we have discovered if we can get fire in there and medical aid to the victims sooner rather than later, we can save more lives that way," he said.

Part of this training exercise is not only responding to victims and giving them medical treatment but also getting those who have survived out of harm's way.

Shong said it's the coordination between agencies that is key amid absolute chaos. How to keep calm and carry on...

"It's going to help them be as productive as possible in the event of an actual emergency," Shong said.