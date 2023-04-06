Watch CBS News
Local Community

An inmate at Sacramento County Main Jail was found dead

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Inmate at Sacramento County Main Jail was found dead
Inmate at Sacramento County Main Jail was found dead 00:23

SACRAMENTO -- Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Sacramento County Main Jail. 

An inmate at Sacramento County Main Jail was found dead

According to the Sheriff's Office, the 35-year-old man was taken into custody by California Highway Patrol on Wednesday for numerous felony assault and firearms charges. 

Later in the afternoon, when deputies announced that food was being served, he did not move or respond to the announcement. Deputies then discovered that he was "medically unresponsive". 

Deputies and jail medical staff attempted life-saving measures until the Sacramento City Fire Department arrived, but he was ultimately pronounced dead by firefighters. 

This is an active investigation, and the Sacramento County Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death and forward its findings as prescribed by law. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on April 6, 2023 / 6:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.