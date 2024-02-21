Watch CBS News
Coach bus driver dies after suffering medical emergency on I-80 in Truckee

By Richard Ramos, Brandon Downs

TRUCKEE — A commercial bus driver died after suffering a medical emergency while traveling along Interstate 80 in Truckee, officials said Wednesday.

The California Highway Patrol Truckee said it happened shortly after 9:10 a.m. along westbound I-80 at Donner Pass Road.

After the bus driver put on tire chains, he got back on and started to drive away. That's when he suffered a medical emergency and drifted to the right shoulder of the roadway.

Coach USA told CBS13 that the driver, who had been an employee with Coach USA since September, suffered a heart attack and some passengers attempted CPR. He was taken to and declared dead at Tahoe Forest Hospital. 

The bus route was a bridge between Amtrak locations, Coach USA said. Six passengers were on board.

No passengers on the bus were injured and no other cars were involved.

First published on February 21, 2024 / 4:23 PM PST

