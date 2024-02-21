Coach bus driver dies after suffering medical emergency on I-80 in Truckee

TRUCKEE — A commercial bus driver died after suffering a medical emergency while traveling along Interstate 80 in Truckee, officials said Wednesday.

The California Highway Patrol Truckee said it happened shortly after 9:10 a.m. along westbound I-80 at Donner Pass Road.

After the bus driver put on tire chains, he got back on and started to drive away. That's when he suffered a medical emergency and drifted to the right shoulder of the roadway.

Coach USA told CBS13 that the driver, who had been an employee with Coach USA since September, suffered a heart attack and some passengers attempted CPR. He was taken to and declared dead at Tahoe Forest Hospital.

The bus route was a bridge between Amtrak locations, Coach USA said. Six passengers were on board.

No passengers on the bus were injured and no other cars were involved.