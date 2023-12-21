Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old child reported abducted from Marysville
SACRAMENTO -- An Amber Alert has been activated by California Highway Patrol for a child abduction reported out of Marysville early Thursday morning.
The child, 7-month-old Miiori Colon, was last seen on Thursday with 36-year-old Lance Colon.
Lance is believed to be driving a black 2004 Chevy Tahoe with the California license plate number 9DHK322. He was wearing a black hoodie along with white and green basketball-style shorts; Lance also walks with a noticeable limp, according to authorities.
Miiori was wearing a grey onesie with pink and white hearts along with grey Nike sweatpants when the child was last seen.
The Amber Alert is in effect for the following counties: Yuba, Yolo, Sutter, Placer, Nevada, and Sacramento.
Anyone who sees the vehicle or Lance and Miiori is urged to call 911 immediately.
