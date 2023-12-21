Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old child reported abducted from Marysville

SACRAMENTO -- An Amber Alert has been activated by California Highway Patrol for a child abduction reported out of Marysville early Thursday morning.

The child, 7-month-old Miiori Colon, was last seen on Thursday with 36-year-old Lance Colon.

AMBER ALERT - Yuba, Yolo, Sutter, Placer, Nevada and Sacramento Counties

Last seen: Boardwalk Drive and Poppy Way, Marysville, CA@YubaSheriff



Lance is believed to be driving a black 2004 Chevy Tahoe with the California license plate number 9DHK322.

Lance is believed to be driving a black 2004 Chevy Tahoe with the California license plate number 9DHK322. He was wearing a black hoodie along with white and green basketball-style shorts; Lance also walks with a noticeable limp, according to authorities.

Miiori was wearing a grey onesie with pink and white hearts along with grey Nike sweatpants when the child was last seen.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or Lance and Miiori is urged to call 911 immediately.