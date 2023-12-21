Watch CBS News
Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old child reported abducted from Marysville

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- An Amber Alert has been activated by California Highway Patrol for a child abduction reported out of Marysville early Thursday morning. 

The child, 7-month-old Miiori Colon, was last seen on Thursday with 36-year-old Lance Colon. 

Lance is believed to be driving a black 2004 Chevy Tahoe with the California license plate number 9DHK322. He was wearing a black hoodie along with white and green basketball-style shorts; Lance also walks with a noticeable limp, according to authorities. 

Miiori was wearing a grey onesie with pink and white hearts along with grey Nike sweatpants when the child was last seen. 

The Amber Alert is in effect for the following counties: Yuba, Yolo, Sutter, Placer, Nevada, and Sacramento.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or Lance and Miiori is urged to call 911 immediately. 

First published on December 21, 2023 / 4:52 AM PST

