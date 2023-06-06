Body recovered from Sacramento River near Sand Cove identified as 15-year-old boy

SACRAMENTO — The coroner's office has now identified the teen who drowned after going missing in the Sacramento River during a family reunion on Sunday.

The Sacramento Fire Department said they had divers and watercraft in the river searching for the teen just after he was reported missing near Sand Cove Park. A helicopter also responded in the area, assisting with the search from above.

Officials said three people went into the water to recover a football when they all started to get pulled downstream. A bystander in a boat was able to rescue two, but the other person got pulled under the water.

Rescue crews spent hours searching without any success. Sacramento Fire continued its search efforts until sundown.

Monday morning, Sacramento Fire announced that a body matching the teen's description had been discovered.

On Tuesday, the Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the body as that of 15-year-old Amari Quarles.