Amador winemaker sips in the benefits after record spring, but the harvest may come later

AMADOR COUNTY — After several years of California drought, this year is becoming a huge benefit to winemakers after a wet spring to now a hot summer. Yet, this year's harvest may come a little later than expected.

Scott Harvey has been making wine in the Amador County region for 50 years. He said he's seen many great harvests over the years, but this may be one of the best.

"In 50 years of making wine, this will be in the top 10 of the 50, I think," Harvey said.

His winery, Scott Harvey Wines, is reaping the benefits of Northern California's record winter and spring moisture with more crops on the vines.

"We're coming out of a 10-year drought and as you can see from the growth on these vines, they are taking a breath. It's great to have some moisture," Harvey said.

But the bigger crop needs more of a soak-up, meaning a longer time on the vine, pushing their August harvest back several weeks.

"They'll ripen all the way into Halloween, so it'll be a long drawn out harvest," Harvey said.

Mollie Haycock, a head winemaker at Scott Harvey Wines, said they're willing to wait for better fruit and a better sip.

"We want to bring in the best fruit that we can out of the vineyard. Wine is made in the vineyard. That's where it's going to develop all of those flavors," Haycock said. "We're not in a rush to bring anything in. We want to bring things in when they are ready."

California Association of Winegrape Growers said to expect many of your favorite wineries to take 2-3 weeks longer to harvest than in previous years. They said this year is still a welcome change from 2022 when the wine industry lost a total of $3.5 billion in revenue from wildfire smoke and drought conditions.

With changing weather conditions, many winemakers are still keeping an eye on fruit development and maturation.

Haycock and Harvey said their wine produced this year may just have a lighter color than previous years. But the flavor profile will be the same.

"The vintage as a whole will be more in that Pinot noir character side or that prettier, fruitier, fresh style of wine," Harvey said.

Scott Harvey's 2023 vintage wine won't be bottled until 2027, but Harvey said he's excited about what it may become.

"It's Mother Nature that makes the wine and grows the grapes, and she gives you something different every year and that's what's exciting," Harvey said.