Amador County woman, 67, killed in Highway 88 crash near Ione

By Cecilio Padilla

AMADOR COUNTY – A Pioneer woman has died after a crash along Highway 88 near Ione Thursday morning.

California Highway Patrol says, around 10 a.m., the 67-year-old woman was driving westbound on Highway 88 when she veered off the road near Blue Sky Drive and crashed into a tree.

The impact caused her car to overturn. Officers say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the woman.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected factors in the crash.

The incident happened about 5 miles east of the Amador County community of Ione. 

First published on October 26, 2023 / 12:50 PM

