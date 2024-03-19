Alzheimer's disease the focus of new California campaign to inform

What is California's Take on Alzheimer's campaign?

What is California's Take on Alzheimer's campaign?

What is California's Take on Alzheimer's campaign?

SACRAMENTO — You've heard of Alzheimer's disease, but do you know how to spot it in a loved one or what to do after a diagnosis?

A new California campaign is meant to educate and guide families through what can be a very tough time.

It's a diagnosis that can devastate a family. It's why the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) launched its Take on Alzheimer's campaign. It's a public push to inform and reduce the stigma around the disease.

"Many people assume that there's not much that can be done, and there's a lot of fear and concern about even recognizing you have the disease, but that's one of the main counterpoints we're trying to make," said Rita Nguyen with the CDPH.

Alzheimer's is the third-leading cause of death in California, and two-thirds of those diagnosed are women. Older Black Americans are two times more likely to develop the disease and Latinas are about one and a half times more likely.

"The message also is for family members. If you're noticing any of these common signs like memory loss that disrupts daily life, confusion, personality changes, that would be the time to speak to a health care provider," Nguyen said.

The hope is that it never gets to that, and that's why prevention will also be a big focus.

"By doing things that are generally healthy for you like eating well, exercising, getting good sleep, staying socially connected, these things actually help prevent Alzheimer's disease," Nguyen said.

The primary risk factor for Alzheimer's is age, and California is home to more adults aged 65 and older than any other state.