Alleged South Sacramento assault leaves woman dead, woman arrested

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — One woman is dead, and another is in custody after an alleged assault in South Sacramento.

According to Sacramento police, the incident happened just after 3 p.m. on the 7700 block of La Mancha Way.

Two women were involved in an assault, with one getting arrested and the other pronounced dead at a hospital.

Detectives have taken over the investigation. The exact details about what happened have not been released.

We will continue to update this story as more information is released. 

First published on August 27, 2022 / 6:47 PM

