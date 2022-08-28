Alleged South Sacramento assault leaves woman dead, woman arrested

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — One woman is dead, and another is in custody after an alleged assault in South Sacramento.

According to Sacramento police, the incident happened just after 3 p.m. on the 7700 block of La Mancha Way.

Two women were involved in an assault, with one getting arrested and the other pronounced dead at a hospital.

Detectives have taken over the investigation. The exact details about what happened have not been released.

We will continue to update this story as more information is released.