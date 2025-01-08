Report of rooster fighting, gambling near Lodi leads to 2 arrests; dozens of roosters found dead

LODI – Two people were arrested after dozens of roosters were found dead and a large arena was discovered on a property in the Lodi area over the weekend, authorities said.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office responded to a property on North Atkins Road in Lodi on Saturday where they said they saw five dead roosters and several roosters inside boxes. Deputies said they detained two suspects at the scene, identified as Emanuel Garcia and Morales Prisciliano.

While walking around the property, 30 more dead roosters were found, deputies said. They also found 65 roosters alive.

A large wooden arena and two sets of stadium seating were also found on the property, the sheriff's office said.

The deputies also found numerous fighting gaffs, spurs, leashes and other materials they said indicated of rooster fighting.

Garica and Priscilian were charged with animal cruelty and possession of game cocks for fighting, deputies said.