Alleged motorcycle thief and bank robber arrested in Downtown Woodland

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

WOODLAND – A suspect is under arrest after a short crime spree in Downtown Woodland on Wednesday.

Woodland police say, just before noon, they got a report about a motorcycle being stolen along the 400 block of Main Street. The suspect crashed just after taking off, though, right across the street.

Just minutes later, police say they then got a report about a bank robbery at Tri-Counties Bank.

For some reason, the suspect tried to run back to the scene of the motorcycle theft. Two bystanders then detained him until officers arrived.

The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Davis resident Joshua Janes Riddle.

Police say Riddle is now facing charges of robbery, vehicle theft, and hit-and-run. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on July 12, 2023 / 2:37 PM

