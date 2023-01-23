Alleged catalytic converter theft suspect caught red handed by West Sacramento police officer

WEST SACRAMENTO – A West Sacramento police officer had an up-close encounter with a suspected catalytic converter thief Sunday morning.

Police say the officer was out on patrol when he noticed a suspicious person under a vehicle.

Getting closer, the officer started hearing a saw. He then saw that the suspect was trying to cut off someone's catalytic converter.

The officer started questioning the suspect, who initially claimed that he was just working on his car. However, police say the suspect eventually admitted that he was trying to steal the catalytic converter.

Other catalytic converters were soon found in the suspect's car, police say.

The suspect was arrested and has been booked into Yolo County Jail.