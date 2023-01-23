Watch CBS News
Local News

Alleged catalytic converter theft suspect caught red handed by West Sacramento police officer

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Sacramento evening weather forecast: Jan. 21, 2022
Sacramento evening weather forecast: Jan. 21, 2022 02:36

WEST SACRAMENTO – A West Sacramento police officer had an up-close encounter with a suspected catalytic converter thief Sunday morning.

Police say the officer was out on patrol when he noticed a suspicious person under a vehicle.

Getting closer, the officer started hearing a saw. He then saw that the suspect was trying to cut off someone's catalytic converter.

The officer started questioning the suspect, who initially claimed that he was just working on his car. However, police say the suspect eventually admitted that he was trying to steal the catalytic converter.

Other catalytic converters were soon found in the suspect's car, police say.

The suspect was arrested and has been booked into Yolo County Jail. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 22, 2023 / 5:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.