Park rangers enforce alcohol ban on Sacramento rivers this holiday weekend

SACRAMENTO - Sacramento first responders were in full force this holiday weekend to keep people safe on the river with an alcohol ban in effect.

It is a regular protocol to have these alcohol bans in effect on holiday weekends, but officials said it was even more dangerous this weekend because of the intense heat. Whether on a boat, on the shore or floating in the water, officials asked people to leave the alcohol at home.

Sergeant Elmer Marzan with Sacramento County Regional Parks said the ban and all-hands-on-deck operations will be in effect through the 4th of July. There are regional parks rangers and rescue boats keeping an eye on the water.

Marzan said the alcohol ban is important in keeping people safe.

"That helps us immensely with the raft take-outs at River Bend [Park]. We used to have fights, light big brawls out there because people were getting drunk," said Marzan.

Many people CBS13 spoke with Sunday were taking the alcohol ban seriously.

"From a former lifeguard, drinking and swimming do not go well together," said one man who was out at the river. "Especially if you are not a strong swimmer."

Marzan said they gave out 12 citations for alcohol on Saturday and more on Sunday.

"It is too hot to be sitting out here getting drunk and then trying to go in the water," said Mia Byrum who was out at the river.

The water may not be running as quickly as it was on Memorial Day, but Marzan said dangers still lie underneath.

"They come up against a tree that is submerged and they just pop," said Marzan. "And if you are not wearing a life vest, then that becomes a problem."

Another important reminder from Marzan is to not bring your own barbecues to the park. They have already seen multiple small fires spark this weekend. Only the barbecues the parks provide are allowed.