1 dead in crash on off-ramp to Sacramento International Airport

SACRAMENTO – One person has died and another was taken to the hospital after an early morning crash on the off-ramp to the Sacramento International Airport.

California Highway Patrol says, around 1 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a major crash at the Airport Boulevard off-ramp.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, Sacramento Fire Department officials say. CHP investigators believe a pickup truck swerved through a fence and then crashed into an SUV.

Scene of the crash. CHP North Sacramento

Medics pronounced the SUV driver dead at the scene, CHP says. The pickup truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The ramp was kept open throughout the incident and investigation. DUI is not suspected, CHP says.

Authorities have not released the name of the person who died but have identified him as an 87-year-old Sacramento resident.