Watch CBS News
Local News

Airbnb launching new program to help apartment owners

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Airbnb is launching a new program to help people find apartments they can host part-time.

To make hosting accessible to more people, the company is reportedly working to introduce Airbnb-friendly apartments. The company said it's an easier way for renters to find a place to live where they can also host on Airbnb part-time.

Renters interested in hosting a spare room or their entire apartment when they're out of town can browse more than 175 Airbnb-friendly apartment buildings.

To help ensure renters benefit from the program, each building will have its own community rules for hosting.

First published on December 4, 2022 / 2:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.