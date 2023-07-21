Air quality in Sacramento expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups Friday

SACRAMENTO - Air quality officials in the Sacramento region warn that air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups on Friday.

Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District issued an alert Thursday, indicating that the forecasted AQI Friday will measure at 133, due to elevated ozone levels. As of 11 a.m. Friday, AQI levels measured at 39 in Sacramento.

As a result of the elevated levels, drivers are urged to cut back on driving and use public transit if they need to travel.

A Spare The Air alert is issued when the AQI is forecast to be 126 or higher.

You can monitor current air conditions at www.SpareTheAir.com.