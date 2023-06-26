Aging water main fails for 2nd time in last 4 years in El Dorado Hills
EL DORADO HILLS – An aging water main failed again over the weekend in El Dorado Hills, officials say, prompting a scramble to stem the problem.
The El Dorado Irrigation District says a 60-year-old water main broke on Sunday.
This turned a scheduled leak repair into an emergency fix – the second incident involving that water main in the last four years, the district says.
Crews responded and were able to re-route the water distribution so that just about 10 people had their service disrupted instead of over 100.
Officials say the incident is a reminder of why it's critical for there to be reinvestment in aging infrastructure.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.