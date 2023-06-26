Watch CBS News
Aging water main fails for 2nd time in last 4 years in El Dorado Hills

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

EL DORADO HILLS – An aging water main failed again over the weekend in El Dorado Hills, officials say, prompting a scramble to stem the problem.

The El Dorado Irrigation District says a 60-year-old water main broke on Sunday.

el dorado hills water main break
Crews busy fixing the water main break on Sunday. El Dorado Irrigation District

This turned a scheduled leak repair into an emergency fix – the second incident involving that water main in the last four years, the district says.

Crews responded and were able to re-route the water distribution so that just about 10 people had their service disrupted instead of over 100.

Officials say the incident is a reminder of why it's critical for there to be reinvestment in aging infrastructure. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on June 26, 2023 / 1:15 PM

