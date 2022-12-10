Aggies' Cody Hawkins named head football coach at Idaho State

DAVIS — Cody Hawkins, the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the UC Davis Aggies, has been named the head coach of the Idaho State football program.

Hawkins arrived at UC Davis in 2017. In this past season, he led UC Davis to the fourth-ranked total offense in the FCS while the team finished fifth in the overall Big Sky standings.

The Aggie offense in 2022 produced the Big Sky's leading passer in Miles Hastings and the second-leading rusher in Ulonzo Gilliam, Jr.

In Hawkins' time at UC Davis, he has also served as a volunteer assistant and the assistant director of football operations and recruiting.

Hawkins will replace Charlie Ragle as the Idaho State Bengals head coach.

"UC Davis has a long tradition of developing great coaches that have moved on and impacted our profession," UC Davis head coach Dan Hawkins said. "Cody will carry on that tradition."