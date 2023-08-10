Age-old debate: Should term or age limits be applied to elected government officials?

SACRAMENTO -- Are elected leaders in Washington deserving of an age limit to serve, or what about a term limit, or even, what about both?

The age-old debate is at the forefront of conversations looking ahead to 2024. It's a topic of conversation that isn't new to politics but has been reignited by some of the top leaders in both parties.

"Age is an important aspect of any campaign, but going into 2024, it is a major major issue," said Doug Elmets, an assistant press secretary to former President Ronald Reagan.

Elmets said the issue of "aged people on both sides of the aisle" is a bipartisan issue at that. For those politicians, like 90-year-old California Sen. Dianne Feinstein or 81-year-old Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, there are cameras at their every turn. With it, capturing moments of confusion, as seen in July.

Sen. Feinstein was speaking on an $823 billion military budget in July and had to be prompted by colleagues repeatedly to vote "aye."

POLL 🗣️ Should there be a maximum age limit for elected politicians?



If your voice can't be contained to these options -- LMK your thoughts. @CBSSacramento #Politics — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) August 10, 2023

In the same month, during media remarks, Sen. McConnell appeared to be stuck, stopped speaking, and stood silently at a podium for a few seconds before he was escorted away from the cameras. It followed a fall in the Washington D.C. airport.

Voters that spoke to CBS13 shared their thoughts on a number of politicians who serve beyond, what would be considered the average retirement age.

"In terms of really advanced age, it becomes more of a question of, can they do the job? If they can then that's great, if there's a problem there then that's something else," said Brian Harold, speaking to CBS13 in West Sacramento.

Other voters agreed they viewed age at the polls on a "person by person" basis.