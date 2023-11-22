Afghan family separated during Taliban takeover reunited in California

MODESTO — An Afghan family that was separated during the Taliban takeover in August 2021 finally reunited in Modesto and has a lot to be thankful for.

"They were trying to get into the airport, but they were tear gassed and everything, and everyone was running," said Asma Safi, the niece of Hayatullah and Sabzagul Safi.

Asma translated the trauma that happened in the Kabul Airport as her uncle, aunt and five cousins tried to escape to the U.S. Her cousin, Haroon, who at the time was 7, got separated from the rest of his family in the airport.

"He started crying because he thought that his son got shot or got hurt," Asma said.

It was not until the family saw a photo of a U.S. Marine giving water to Haroon circulating on social media that they knew he was safe.

"They were very upset that all of this occurred, but they were very happy that their son was in a safe place," said Asma.

Asma's father, Hameedullah Safi, took in his nephew, Haroon. He had moved his family from Afghanistan to Modesto within the past 10 years.

"We help a lot but mom is mom and dad is dad," Hameedullah said. "We cannot be same (sic) like them."

Since the withdrawal, the family has faced challenge after challenge getting to the United States.

Hayatullah also served in the U.S. military in Afghanistan, which granted his family Special Immigrant Visas, but the process was still difficult.

"I was always thinking about his mom and if I was in that situation, how horrible it would be," said Suzy Doub, who helped the Safi family get to the U.S.

Suzy and her 10-year-old son, Isaac, were integral in making the U.S. feel like home for Haroon while he was separated from his family.

"He's a great friend," Isaac said. "We've been acting with him, just playing with him, and it's pretty fun."

Doub said it was difficult watching the family struggle to get to the U.S., but seeing them together is hard for her to put into words.

"I want to be giving praise to god because I believe he did the work that brought them here and I am just so happy that they are here," Suzy said.

Haroon has been attending a Modesto elementary school in the fifth grade. He really enjoys math and has a passion for soccer.

The reunited family knows all too well what being thankful is all about.

"I am very happy my brother is here," Hameedullah said.

Haroon's father hopes to attend college and get a job to provide for his family.

His parents said they look forward to the future that each of their kids can experience with an education in the U.S.

"They are very thankful that they are able to come here to a country like this with many opportunities and stuff, with freedom," Asma said. "They are very thankful for this."