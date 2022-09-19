Released: Adnan Syed murder conviction vacated, judge rules

Adnan Syed released, murder conviction vacated, judge rules Adnan Syed released, murder conviction vacated, judge rules 05:18

BALTIMORE -- Adnan Syed had his murder conviction vacated and will be released from prison, a judge ruled.

The officers removed the shackles to a cheer in the courtroom Monday afternoon.

Syed, 41, was previously sentenced to life after he was convicted for the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee.

He served more than 20 years in prison before his murder conviction was vacated.

Syed's attorney said they have sympathy for Lee's family but said his client is innocent.

Although the conviction has been vacated, prosecutors have not dismissed the case.

Syed will be on home detention and a new trial date will be set.

BREAKING: Adnan Syed to be released @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 19, 2022

After a 30-minute recess, Lee's brother testified he was "blindsided" by a joint motion to vacate Syed's sentence.

"This is not a podcast for me. This is real life - a never-ending nightmare for 20-plus years," Lee's brother said, referring to the "Serial" podcast that brought national attention to the case.

Lee's brother spoke during the hearing via Zoom. He had hoped to attend in person.

"I've been with this for 20-plus years. Whenever I think it's over, it always comes back," he said.

Adnan Syed’s mom spoke to me after a hearing in 2018. The state’s highest court later rejected a new trial. The family hopes for better news today @wjz https://t.co/9qIITYwS27 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 19, 2022

An attorney for Lee's family had said it was "outrageous" that relatives were not given opportunity to participate in hearing.

The Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office said Lee's brother was notified last week and indicated he would appear on Zoom.

Judge Melissa M. Phinn called for a recess so he could phone in to the hearing.

"Serial," released in 2014, raised questions about the prosecution.

Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is asking for a new trial for Syed after newly discovered evidence revealed two other suspects could have been involved.

"In the interest of fairness and justice, he is entitled to a new trial," Mosby said

Lee disappeared on Jan. 13, 1999. Several weeks later, her body was found in Leakin Park. An autopsy report stated she had died from manual strangulation.

Since the conviction, Syed has maintained that he is innocent.

According to a partner with Rosenberg Martin Greenberg, a retrial could be a "challenge," due to witnesses potentially being unavailable nearly 20 years after the incident happened. He also said the decision today is not a guarantee that Syed will be free —even if both parties come to the same request.

"Serial" announced producer Sarah Koenig was in the courtrooom for the hearing, and a new episode of the podcast will be released Tuesday.

Sarah was at the courthouse when Adnan was released, a new episode is coming tomorrow morning. https://t.co/GmO3jmGeoy — Serial (@serial) September 19, 2022