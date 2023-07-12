Actions to take if your Uber or Lyft ride takes an ugly turn

Action to take if your Uber or Lyft ride takes an ugly turn

With distracted driving at an all-time high, some ride-sharing companies are feeling the impact.

Here's what you should do if your Uber ride takes an ugly turn and your driver gets into an accident.

After making sure that all parties are ok, yourself included, experts advise against calling for another Uber

Accidents happen anywhere from highways to side streets, but when your ride-share driver gets into one, you are recommended to call the police.

Chief Legal Analyst for Esquire Digital Aron Solomon said, "You may need the details of the police report for your insurance company."

You should also record the aftermath in real-time, which can help you with any injury claims or questions about how bad the crash was.

Use the reporting features in the Uber app if it's working properly. Uber should contact you within a few minutes of your destination arrival being delayed. If that doesn't happen, report it anyway and insist the driver report it as well.

Experts also say to contact your insurance company as soon as possible. They may need to open up a file for a medical claim or they can offer some advice.

The most common type of crashes involving Uber and Lyft drivers are T-bone accidents and side impact collisions as many ride-share drivers see their pickup and then do a quick turnaround to go get them.