Acampo mobile home park evacuated by flood waters deemed safe, residents allowed to return

ACAMPO - The evacuation order at the Arbor Mobile Home Park in Acampo has been lifted.

The evacuation order, which was in place due to recent storm-related flooding, has been lifted and electricity has been restored, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says. Water tested with no issues, but a 72-hour boil notice will be issued.

County and State Community Development agencies have inspected all residences at the park and determined the homes are safe to live in. All residents are now allowed to return. While no issues were found, residents are encouraged to check their homes for damage to things like wiring, ducting, and pipes.

Around 30 evacuees from the mobile home park and a dozen pets were staying at the Red Cross evacuation center at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds for over a week, waiting for the all-clear to go home.