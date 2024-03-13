Abandoned North Sacramento church building catches fire for 3rd time in past month

SACRAMENTO – Crews say they've had to fight fires at an abandoned North Sacramento church three different times over the past month.

The latest incident happened late Wednesday morning.

Church Fire: 3900 block of Marysville Blvd. Crews arrived to smoke and fire from the second floor of an abandoned church. This is the third fire at this location within a month. No injuries and cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/ccjHkQscV7 — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) March 13, 2024

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene along the 3900 block of Marysville Boulevard just before noon and found flames shooting from the second floor of an old church building.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation, but firefighters say this is the third time they've been out at this same old church recently.

No injuries have been reported.

It's unclear how long the building has been abandoned, but it used to be the home of the Victory Tabernacle Church.