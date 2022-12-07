Aaron Judge reportedly returning to the Yankees on 9-year, $360 million deal

BOSTON -- Aaron Judge is not going anywhere. The 2022 AL MVP is reportedly staying with the New York Yankees.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi was first to break the news Wednesday morning. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal is reporting that Judge is signing a nine-year deal worth $360 million with the Yankees.

Judge reportedly turned down bigger offers from other teams to remain in New York, according to Morosi.

So Judge will not be switching coasts and heading to the San Francisco Giants, as was erroneously reported by Jon Heyman on Tuesday. That isn't particularly great news for the Boston Red Sox or the rest of the American League.

Judge declined an 8-year, $230 million extension from the Yankees ahead of last season, betting on himself to have a huge 2022 season. He did just that, setting a new American League record with 62 home runs last season, and won his first MVP award after slashing .311/.425/.686 to go with his MLB-leading 131 RBIs and 133 runs scored.

That move paid off big for Judge, and cost the Yankees an addition $130 million to keep their superstar. But court will remain in session in the Bronx, with Judge leading the teams offensive charge for years to come.