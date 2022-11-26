AAA predicts busiest travel weekend in decades with millions heading home after Thanksgiving

Flyers head home from Thanksgiving destinations Flyers head home from Thanksgiving destinations 01:04

NEW YORK -- AAA predicts this weekend could be one of the busiest for travel in 20 years. With rain in the forecast, Saturday is going to be the best day to head home after Thanksgiving.

We're told LaGuardia and Newark airports are expecting the most delays in our area due to passenger volume, construction and staffing shortages at security checkpoints, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.

Officials warned people to heed the advice they gave at the beginning of the week: plan for heavy traffic and longer wait times at airports.

TSA asked travelers to arrive at least two to three hours prior to departure and use public transportation where available.

"Get up early, start early, pack the night before. Just really plan ahead," one traveler told CBS2.

Some travelers at Newark, however, were pleasantly surprised.

"Traffic, a lot of people coming in and out, a lot of people with their bags just all over the place, but it was nice. It was sweet. I came in early. Probably early bird catches the worm on this point," said Anderson Hines, who was visiting from Oakland.

"It's actually been quite easy, surprisingly, and there's been no lines for everything. Security is quite quick, so no delays," said Eva Cieply, who was traveling from Malta.

"Not bad at all. It was actually pretty smooth, not much congestion on the roads. Flight was on time," said Cooper Reid, from New Jersey.

In all, 4.5 million Americans chose to fly for Thanksgiving, but the vast majority of travelers drove.

All non-emergency lane closures at Port Authority crossings have been suspended until Monday morning.