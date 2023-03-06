Watch CBS News
California

A Ukrainian exchange student in California seeks to stay in the state

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

A Ukrainian exchange student in California seeks to stay in the state
A Ukrainian exchange student in California seeks to stay in the state 00:50

KINGS COUNTY -- A Ukrainian exchange student in the Central Valley is on a mission to stay in California. 

17-year-old Vasilisa Yukno had planned to study in Kings County for a year, but all that changed after Russia invaded Ukraine not long after she arrived in the Golden State. 

Now, her host family is looking for ways to keep her in the country, and see her through college as returning home is not an option for her. 

"Some kids went home because they live by Poland, or their parents are still in Poland. My parents are still in Ukraine, so I can't really go home. My city is one hour away from Russia," Yukno said. 

Once she turns 18, Yukno won't be able to stay through her exchange program. Her host family is trying to find ways to raise money for a new visa. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on March 6, 2023 / 6:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.