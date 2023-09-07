A tale of two fire seasons a year after the Mosquito Fire
FORESTHILL – A tale of two fire seasons as told by Foresthill, Sept. 6 marked a year since the Mosquito Fire started and burned over 46 days in Placer and El Dorado counties.
Whereas fire crews statewide were busy in 2022, in 2023, resources are not spread thin between multiple massive fires, as the fire season has been more quiet. With it, fire resources are more readily available and on standby as fall begins.
"We've had fire seasons in October and November. So we're not gonna let our guard down, and just like we don't expect to let the the people in California to let their guard down," said Robert Carvalho, a Cal Fire Battalion Chief.
Some of the state's most devastating fires have happened in October and November, according to a Cal Fire Battalion Chief who said crews are still on guard and ready to respond if there is a fire that breaks out in the next few weeks and months.
