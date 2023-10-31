Thousands of trick-or-treaters descend on east Sacramento for spooky night of fun

SACRAMENTO -- Thousands of trick-or-treaters could be seen in East Sacramento Tuesday night. The area, known for its decorations, was a popular place for Halloween festivities.

Amid the large crowds of trick-or-treaters, one could spot an eclectic array of costumes. From Patrick Star and SpongeBob SquarePants to hundreds of other outfits, the spirit of creativity was alive and well on the streets of east Sacramento. The allure of dressing up and collecting bags full of candy drew smiles and excitement from both kids and adults.

"I love the costumes. There is so much creativity, and I really like how they decorated their houses," one trick-or-treater told CBS13.

East Sacramento is also known for its elaborate Christmas light displays, and neighbor Holly Fahn pointed out that Halloween has grown immensely over the past decade, sometimes surpassing even the holiday season in terms of activity.

"It's fun to see all of the people out. It's so festive, and people do incredible decorations as you can see when you look around," Fahn said.

Another successful and busy Halloween night comes to a close, leaving lasting memories for all who participated in the festivities.