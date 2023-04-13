A new bill could help undocumented workers collect unemployment benefits

A new bill in the Legislature could help undocumented workers collect unemployment benefits.

An estimated 2 million undocumented workers in California have been excluded from unemployment benefits. The Safety Net for All Workers Act would provide benefits to all workers, regardless of immigration status. It would pay $300 a week for up to 20 weeks.

Luis Mejia, an undocumented immigrant worker said, If you look on the streets and under the bridges, there are people who, since the pandemic, continue to suffer the consequences and who have not been able to get back on their feet. So that is why this law is so important. We need the Governor to sign it this year."

The National Employment Law project is asking the sate for $356 million, which they say will fund one year of benefits plus all the administrative costs for EDD.

Last year, a similar piece of legislation was vetoed by Governor Newsom because of operational issues.

The State Senate has scheduled a hearing on the bill next week.