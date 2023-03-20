A new app by researchers at UC San Diego to help administer CPR

In a medical emergency, it is critical that life-saving measures begin immediately.

Researchers at the University of California San Diego's Simulation Training Center have developed a new app -- "Rescue Me CPR!" -- that people can use to help others experiencing cardiac emergencies.

"This app can be used by anybody, whether they have experience in cardiopulmonary resuscitation or not," said Dr. Mark Greenberg of UC San Diego.

Greenberg developed the app, along with medical student Brennan Marsh-Armstrong. For Dr. Greenberg, developing an app became personal after a loved one witnessed an emergency.

"There was a kid on the couch who all of the sudden when we looked over was blue and not breathing," Greenberg said. He added: "I said what would you have liked to have? And they said, I wish we had an app. I said I'm gonna make one.'"

Through visual, voice and text prompts, CPR can be done on anyone experiencing an opioid overdose or any type of cardiac arrest.

"It gives you a choice, you make the choice and then move on to the next and within 45 seconds you're already doing chest compressions," Greenberg said.

"The more people that know CPR, the more likelihood that someone will be around you that can perform CPR when it's needed," app co-developer Brennan Marsh-Armstrong said.

The American Heart Association says every year in the U.S., there are 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests. The AHA says CPR can double or triple a person's chance of survival.

Dr. Greenberg said when people are faced with cardiac emergency situations, they tend to forget what to do. He said one of the app's main features is to keep responders on track.

He said his goal is to get the "Rescue Me CPR!" app on as many phones as possible.

"Lifesaving is important. Every life counts," he added.

The "Rescue Me CPR!" app is free on the Apple app store and Google Play store. Dr. Greenberg says he's also working on a pediatric and Spanish version