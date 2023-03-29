Watch CBS News
A neighborhood in Chico is being littered with antisemitic fliers

A neighborhood in Butte County is being littered with antisemitic fliers
CHICO -- A neighborhood in Butte County is being littered again with antisemitic fliers. 

People in Chico are waking up to these fliers on their lawn, and there are at least three different versions of these fliers. These fliers were in plastic bags with pebbles inside. 

One person said she got several thrown onto her lawn and that this is not the first time. 

"The fact that this is the third time that this has happened and that these are showing up on people's houses is incredibly disgusting... that people feel so strongly to spread hateful speech." 

Chico police say the fliers are protected by the First Amendment, so there is not much that they can do.

