A man is dead following a traffic crash on Hwy 132

STANISLAUS COUNTY -- A traffic crash on State Route 132, west of Gate Road, resulted in one man dying, said California Highway Patrol.

The incident happened early Thursday morning, just before 3 a.m., and upon arrival, emergency personnel found a pickup and a tractor trailer combination with major damage.

The driver of the pickup, an unknown man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer combination, Mr. Gerardo Reyes-Castaneda, a 32-year-old man from Lodi, sustained minor injuries. There was a passenger in the vehicle, a 33-year-old woman named Maria Reyes, and she also sustained minor injuries. A three-year-old child, who had their seat belt on in the sleeper birth area, did not sustain any injuries.

Preliminary investigation showed that both cars crashed head-on. It is currently unknown whether the victim was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and whether drugs and/or alcohol contributed to this crash.

State Route 132 was temporarily closed between Gates Road and River Road for cleanup.