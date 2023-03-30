A man in North Highlands fired rounds after barricading himself inside an apartment

SACRAMENTO -- According to Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, a man in North Highlands barricaded himself inside an apartment and fired multiple rounds.

This took place late Wednesday night at 6010 34th Street, and neighbors had to be evacuated to a neighboring complex down the street. However, there was a woman inside the apartment that the suspect barricaded himself in.

Sergeant Amar Gandhi from Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said, "The strange or concerning part about all this is that we don't know what the person is firing at or about. We're still trying to determine what they're maybe upset about or what the main issue is."

Negotiators were brought in but the man was eventually taken into custody by a canine dog early Thursday morning at approximately 4 a.m.