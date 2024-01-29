A look at Sacramento County's voting equipment testing ahead of March primary

SACRAMENTO — In an effort to keep your vote secure, election workers are ramping up testing ahead of the March 5 presidential primary.

Retirees Larry and Ally Neufelt are taking it easy at this point in life and are glad the election process is easy as well. These two Sacramento County residents are happy to hear about a testing process at the board of elections before the March primary.

"We want precautions to be taken to protect my vote, your vote and to protect the workers," Sally said.

Training helps protect workers' safety, and logic and accuracy testing is conducted on all the equipment to ensure reliability and accountability during tabulation time.

"So they are testing tabulators, laptops, scanners, accessibility tablets, pretty much anything that people might interact with," Sally said.

The idea is to troubleshoot before there is any trouble.

"Right now, we have 57,000 test ballots going through our tabulators. We know exactly what the results should be."

They also take a look at printers, routers and network routers in the vote centers just to make sure everything is operating as it should.

"Our vote is worth the investment to make sure the election is protected," Sally said.

