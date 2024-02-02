A glimpse of 7-time Grammy nominee Victoria Monét's high school years in Sacramento County

ELK GROVE — It's the anthem that was blasted globally in the summer of 2023: Victoria Monét's "On My Mama." The popular hit garnered the artist two of seven Grammy nominations for Best R&B Song and Best Record of the Year.

The singer who soared to great heights calls Sacramento home. The 34-year-old spent her high school days dancing through the halls of Elk Grove's Sheldon High School.

We took a walk down memory lane alongside her longtime dance coach, Becky Hobgood, who gave us a glimpse inside Monét's life as a teen destined for greatness.

"We just loved how she was gentle and kind with everyone," Hobgood said. "Even though you could tell her talent was huge then, she didn't abuse that in any way. She was a wonderful role model."

Hobgood pulled out old yearbooks for us to flip through. Images of Monét over four years lined the pages.

Under her senior photo was a list of clubs and extracurriculars, but dance was her true love.

"She could move in such a way to fit in any style," Hobgood said.

Monét's classmates even named her Most Likely to be on "So You Think You Can Dance."

In a recent CBS interview with Gayle King, the artist talked about her passion for movement.

"I was fully immersed in everything dance. I would dance to go get something out of the refrigerator. I was doing turns on the kitchen floor in my socks. At one point, I remember getting a helmet because I was wanting to learn to do head spins. And my mom was like, 'OK,' " Monét said with a laugh. "So I could have fully seen myself as a dancer, only."

In high school, Monét danced for Universal Rhythm, Sheldon High's dance company. M-9 is where Monét trained daily, preparing for showcases.

Universal Rhythm is still going strong 17 years after Monét's departure.

The singer, loved by many generations and breaking barriers for dancers alike, is now celebrating seven Grammy nominations for her debut album, Jaguar II. Her 2-year-old daughter, Hazel, is making history as the youngest Grammy nominee ever for her appearance on Monet's track "Hollywood" featuring Earth, Wind and Fire.

Hollywood might describe her life, but her roots are planted in the 916.

The Grammys will be broadcast live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ on Sunday, Feb. 4, beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.