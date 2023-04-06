A fatal accident that left a woman dead is now under investigation

An investigation is underway after a fatal accident killed a 24-year-old woman on Tuesday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol (CHP) Merced Communication Center, they received a call of a motorcycle crash in the northbound lanes of State Route 99, just north of Keyes Road.

Officers from the Modesto area CHP responded, and preliminary investigation revealed that a 2023 Kawasaki motorcycle was speeding on the road. It collided with a Kia Soul, and both the motorcycle and rider were propelled forward before crashing into the back of a Ford Fusion.

The rider was pronounced dead on scene.

At this point, investigators are still determining whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Anyone with information about this incident should provide it to the Modesto area CHP.